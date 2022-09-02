Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, MD
Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau, Plainview Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg's Office Locations
-
1
Contemporary OB/GYN Asscts Lng300 Old Country Rd Ste 401, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 747-9232
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Plainview Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health First Health Plans
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenberg?
I originally saw Dr. Rosenberg in St Joseph's Hospital in an emergency situation & liked him right away. I did see him after I was released, he did diagnos me w/stage 2 cervical cancer. He referred me to a specialist in Brightwaters. I have been released back to Dr. Rosenberg & I still like him as much as I did in 2016. He is kind, caring, listens to you & answers your questions.
About Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386720910
Education & Certifications
- American College Ob-Gyn
- Nassau County Med Center
- Queens Genl Hospital
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- Wv University Charleston Division
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenberg works at
Dr. Rosenberg has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenberg speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.