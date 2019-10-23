Overview of Dr. Lewis Semel, MD

Dr. Lewis Semel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital.



Dr. Semel works at Lewis H. Semel, MD PA in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.