Dr. Lewis Shi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lewis Shi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ingalls Memorial Hospital and The University Of Chicago Medical Center.
Univ of Chicago Med - Clinical Labs At Orland Park14290 S LA GRANGE RD, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (773) 834-1634Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
University of Chicago Medical Center5841 S Maryland Ave # MC3079, Chicago, IL 60637 Directions (773) 834-3531
Matteson, IL Office4749 Lincoln Mall Dr Fl 5, Matteson, IL 60443 Directions (773) 795-3583
Hospital Affiliations
- Ingalls Memorial Hospital
- The University Of Chicago Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shi has superb communication and surgical skills. He made me feel very comfortable and allows me to participate in the decision making.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1497826853
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Shoulder & Elbow Fellowship
- Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Surgery Residency
- Harvard Medical School
- Harvard University
- Orthopedic Surgery
