Overview of Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD

Dr. Lewis Silverman, MD is a Hematology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Libre de Bruxelles and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Silverman works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Marrow Biopsy, Neutropenia and Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.