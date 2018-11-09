Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Slawsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Slawsky works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Advanced Dermatology of East Tennessee PC615 Smithview Dr, Maryville, TN 37803 Directions (865) 380-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Slawsky?
My husband and I have been patients of Dr. Slawsky for years. We can't say enough positive words about how professional this office is from the moment you walk in to check out! We lived in FL for 20 year before moving to East TN. We know we had years of sun damage on our skin, but Dr. Slawky and his staff never make you feel judged and make you realize they genuinely care about your skin health. They are top notch!
About Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1497767529
Education & Certifications
- Geisinger Medical Center
- USAF Keesler Med Ctr
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slawsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Slawsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slawsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slawsky works at
Dr. Slawsky has seen patients for Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slawsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Slawsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slawsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slawsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slawsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.