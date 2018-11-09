Overview

Dr. Lewis Slawsky, MD is a Dermatologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Slawsky works at Advanced Dermatology Of East TN in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.