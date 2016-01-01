Overview of Dr. Lewis Sommerville Jr, MD

Dr. Lewis Sommerville Jr, MD is a Pulmonologist in Maryville, TN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Sommerville Jr works at Blount Memorial Hospital in Maryville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Emphysema along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.