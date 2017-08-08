Dr. Lewis Stolman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stolman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Stolman, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Stolman, MD is a Dermatologist in Livingston, NJ. They completed their residency with Bellvue Medical College
Dr. Stolman works at
Locations
Lewis P. Stolman M.d.290 S Livingston Ave Ste 1, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 740-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and professional, recommending to a friend and anyone in need of a Dermatologist.
About Dr. Lewis Stolman, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1396749321
Education & Certifications
- Bellvue Medical College
- Toronto Western Hospital
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stolman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stolman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stolman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stolman has seen patients for Hair Loss, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stolman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stolman speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stolman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stolman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stolman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stolman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.