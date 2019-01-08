Overview

Dr. Lewis Strong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.



Dr. Strong works at Center For Gastroenterology in Loveland, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.