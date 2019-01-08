Dr. Lewis Strong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Strong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Strong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Estes Park Health, McKee Medical Center, Medical Center Of The Rockies, Poudre Valley Hospital and UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital.
Dr. Strong works at
Locations
Centers For Gastroenterology2555 E 13th St Ste 220, Loveland, CO 80537 Directions (970) 669-5432
Hospital Affiliations
- Estes Park Health
- McKee Medical Center
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strong is the best gastroenterologist I have ever seen. I need to have colonoscopies every 3 to 5 years due to a strong history of colon cancer in my family. He is the only gastroenterologist that has found polyps in the last 20 years. It makes me wonder if the other gastroenterologists I’ve seen are missing the polyps. When other doctors couldn’t figure out what was wrong with me he suspected cryptosporidium and he was right. I am flying from Nashville to see him in March., 2019.
About Dr. Lewis Strong, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265415459
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strong has seen patients for Esophagitis, Reflux Esophagitis and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Strong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.