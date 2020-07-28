Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vollmar Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital South.
Locations
Chicago Vein Institute S.c.10004 Kennerly Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 842-4840
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Vollmar on and off for the last 10 years. His office has always made accommodations to see me asap if my skin condition was very adverse. He has always understood my condition and diagnosed me correctly - always providing an effective treatment.
About Dr. Lewis Vollmar Jr, MD
- Dermatology
- 51 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
