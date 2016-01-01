Dr. Lewis Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Wong, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Wong, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 2023 years of experience. They graduated from University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine.
Dr. Wong works at
Locations
-
1
Providence Medical Institute520 N Prospect Ave Ste 102, Redondo Beach, CA 90277 Directions (310) 376-8816
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- LACare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wong?
About Dr. Lewis Wong, MD
- Family Medicine
- 2023 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1376744698
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- University of British Columbia / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wong has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wong accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Wong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.