Dr. Lewis Wyatt, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Wyatt, MD
Dr. Lewis Wyatt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Wyatt works at
Dr. Wyatt's Office Locations
Edward R Sigallmd Inc99 N La Cienega Blvd Ste 306, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 360-7430
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wyatt delivered our son Uriah Joseph Ebeigbe Maimone 35 plus years ago. I had a difficult delivery which necessiated a C-section. Our gift from GOD is currently referred to Dr. Uriah Joseph by his patients. He graduated Dec. 2021 from St. Augustine Health and Sciences with a Doctor of Physical Therapy (P.T.). My husband Mr. Michael and yours truly (Dr. Martha Pogue Maimone) highly and, unequivocally, recommend Dr. Wyatt. Warmest regards, Maimone family
About Dr. Lewis Wyatt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1407896327
Education & Certifications
- Homewood Hospital Center N Campus
- Meharry Medical College
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wyatt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wyatt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wyatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wyatt has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wyatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Wyatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wyatt.
