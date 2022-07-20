Overview of Dr. Lexy Wistenberg, MD

Dr. Lexy Wistenberg, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital and Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Wistenberg works at Doctors of the North Shore Sc in Morton Grove, IL with other offices in Lincolnwood, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.