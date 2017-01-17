Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD
Overview
Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.
Locations
Leyda E Bowes MD PA3659 S Miami Ave Ste 6008, Miami, FL 33133 Directions (305) 856-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Fui hace una semana y media, y vi al doctor Susy, y ella era muy profesional, dulce y cariñosa. Su ayudante Anita me hizo sentir cómodo y era muy conocedor con mi condición de piel. Estoy deseando volver a un personal tan dulce. Recomendar esta oficina!
About Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1720031396
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bowes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bowes has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bowes speaks French and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowes.
