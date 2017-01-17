See All Dermatologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD

Dermatology
3.8 (40)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD is a Dermatologist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.

Dr. Bowes works at Bowes Dermatology By Riverchase in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Leyda E Bowes MD PA
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 6008, Miami, FL 33133 (305) 856-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Mercy Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection

Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Itchy Skin
Fungal Nail Infection
Intertrigo
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Dermatitis
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Birthmark
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Keloid Scar
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Burn Injuries
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Canker Sore
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Cellulitis
CoolSculpting®
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Granuloma of Skin
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Psoriasis
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Aging
Skin Diseases
Skin Lesion
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jan 17, 2017
    Fui hace una semana y media, y vi al doctor Susy, y ella era muy profesional, dulce y cariñosa. Su ayudante Anita me hizo sentir cómodo y era muy conocedor con mi condición de piel. Estoy deseando volver a un personal tan dulce. Recomendar esta oficina!
    Caridad in Miami, FL — Jan 17, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720031396
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts General Hospital
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leyda Bowes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bowes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bowes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bowes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bowes works at Bowes Dermatology By Riverchase in Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Bowes’s profile.

    Dr. Bowes has seen patients for Dry Skin, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bowes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowes. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

