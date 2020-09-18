Overview of Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD

Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.



Dr. Barbosa works at North Texas Joint Care in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Malaise and Fatigue, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.