Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD
Overview of Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD
Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas.

Dr. Barbosa's Office Locations
North Texas Joint Care7777 Forest Ln Ste C502, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-6599
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mutual of Omaha
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Have seen her for quite a few years. Thorough workups for any issues, careful coordination with other Specialists as needed. The Staff have many years of Rheum experience which really helps to win appeals for prior auth meds and imaging and molecular biology labs typically needed in this specialty.
About Dr. Leyka Barbosa, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427101344
Education & Certifications
- University of Washington
- U Conn
- Saint Francis Hospital and Medical Center
- Ponce School of Medicine
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Dr. Barbosa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barbosa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barbosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Barbosa has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbosa speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barbosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barbosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.