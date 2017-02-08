Dr. Daneshdoost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leyla Daneshdoost, MD
Dr. Leyla Daneshdoost, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tannersville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2937 Route 611, Tannersville, PA 18372 Directions (570) 426-1413
- 2 65 E Elizabeth Ave Apt 708, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Directions (610) 868-9118
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Dr. Daneshdoost was wonderful. She took the time to personally ask my health history and enter it in the computer. No forms to fill out. She asked questions and listened to my answers. She was very caring, I left feeling that a doctor finally listened to me. My son also goes to her and feels the same way.
About Dr. Leyla Daneshdoost, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Persian
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Daneshdoost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daneshdoost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Daneshdoost has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshdoost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Daneshdoost speaks Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshdoost. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshdoost.
