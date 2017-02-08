See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Tannersville, PA
Dr. Leyla Daneshdoost, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
2.6 (16)
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Leyla Daneshdoost, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tannersville, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono, Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.

They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2937 Route 611, Tannersville, PA 18372 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 426-1413
  2. 2
    65 E Elizabeth Ave Apt 708, Bethlehem, PA 18018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 868-9118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
  • Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
  • St. Luke’s Anderson Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypoglycemia
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 2
Hypoglycemia

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  Hernia Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Feb 08, 2017
    Dr. Daneshdoost was wonderful. She took the time to personally ask my health history and enter it in the computer. No forms to fill out. She asked questions and listened to my answers. She was very caring, I left feeling that a doctor finally listened to me. My son also goes to her and feels the same way.
    Bethlehem, PA — Feb 08, 2017
    About Dr. Leyla Daneshdoost, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Persian
    • 1871501379
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daneshdoost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Daneshdoost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Daneshdoost has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypoglycemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Daneshdoost on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Daneshdoost. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daneshdoost.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Daneshdoost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Daneshdoost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

