Overview

Dr. Leyla Ghazi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Concord, NH.



Dr. Ghazi works at CONCORD GASTROENTEROLOGY in Concord, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.