Dr. Li Fan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Fan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Li Fan, MD
Dr. Li Fan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan's Office Locations
-
1
Timothy Maresh MD15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 205, Poway, CA 92064 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fan?
About Dr. Li Fan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1730282658
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Fan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Fan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fan works at
Dr. Fan speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.