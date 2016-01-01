Overview of Dr. Li Fan, MD

Dr. Li Fan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Nanjing Medical University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla.



Dr. Fan works at Gateway Women's Health in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.