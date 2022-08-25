Overview of Dr. Li Guo, MD

Dr. Li Guo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Guo works at Li Yee Guo Ltd in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.