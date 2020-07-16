Overview of Dr. Li Li, MD

Dr. Li Li, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Peking University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.