Dr. Li-Li Chia, MD
Dr. Li-Li Chia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley.
Irvine Eye Medical Group15785 Laguna Canyon Rd Ste 300, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 753-1163
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been a patient of Doctor Li-li for over 20 years. She is my favorite physician and has never been wrong. She has performed successful surgery on me as well.
- English, Mandarin
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Chia speaks Mandarin.
