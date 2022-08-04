Dr. Li Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Li Liang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Li Liang, MD
Dr. Li Liang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Heilongjiang University Of Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liang's Office Locations
- 1 9750 Miramar Rd Ste 315, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 354-1304
-
2
Dr. Liang's Medical Office9888 Carroll Centre Rd Ste 118, San Diego, CA 92126 Directions (858) 354-1304Monday9:30am - 4:30pmTuesday9:30am - 4:30pmWednesday9:30am - 4:30pmThursday9:30am - 4:30pmFriday9:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Liang is a great doctor who listens and genuinely cares about her patients. She spends an adequate amount of time with patients and always asks if they have any other questions. Dr. Liang values patients' input and opinions on medications. She is very knowledgable and only gives medication if you have a proper diagnosis, which is great because oftentimes people get overprescribed. The only thing is that it is difficult to reach her outside of scheduled appointment times for questions, medication concerns, etc, and she is still only doing virtual visits.
About Dr. Li Liang, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1053468546
Education & Certifications
- Creedmoor Psychiatric Center
- Heilongjiang University Of Chinese Medicine
