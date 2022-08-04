See All Psychiatrists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Li Liang, MD

Psychiatry
3.8 (20)
Map Pin Small San Diego, CA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Li Liang, MD

Dr. Li Liang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Diego, CA. They graduated from Heilongjiang University Of Chinese Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    9750 Miramar Rd Ste 315, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 354-1304
  2. 2
    Dr. Liang's Medical Office
    9888 Carroll Centre Rd Ste 118, San Diego, CA 92126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 354-1304
    Monday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    9:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:30am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Poway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Anxiety

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychopharmacologic Treatment Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Sharp Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 04, 2022
    Dr. Liang is a great doctor who listens and genuinely cares about her patients. She spends an adequate amount of time with patients and always asks if they have any other questions. Dr. Liang values patients' input and opinions on medications. She is very knowledgable and only gives medication if you have a proper diagnosis, which is great because oftentimes people get overprescribed. The only thing is that it is difficult to reach her outside of scheduled appointment times for questions, medication concerns, etc, and she is still only doing virtual visits.
    Aug 04, 2022
    About Dr. Li Liang, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053468546
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Creedmoor Psychiatric Center
    Medical Education
    • Heilongjiang University Of Chinese Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Li Liang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Liang. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

