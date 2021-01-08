Overview of Dr. Li-Ming Hu, MD

Dr. Li-Ming Hu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from SHANGHAI SECOND MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Hu works at Charles River Medical Associates in Framingham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.