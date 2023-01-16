See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Li Voepel, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.4 (28)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Li Voepel, MD

Dr. Li Voepel, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Shanghai Second Medical College and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Sebastian River Medical Center.

Dr. Voepel works at Lily J. Voepel MD in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Voepel's Office Locations

    Lily J. Voepel MD PA
    4015 N Harbor City Blvd Ste 211, Melbourne, FL 32935 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 821-6893
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Holmes Regional Medical Center
  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Sebastian River Medical Center

Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • POMCO Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 16, 2023
    Dr. Voepel has been my PAIN Doctor since 2018 and I respect her service with a 5-star rating. If you are looking for a doctor to baby you then she is not for you, but if you want your PAIN to GO AWAY then Dr. Voepel is the person you need in your corner. Her staff has always kept me up to date on everything I need to know. I am saying I want a Doctor to Doctor my pain (which she does very well) I have had two back surgeries but still need Doctor Voepel to give me 100% pain relief. So 5 stars are as high as I can go, THANK YOU & YOUR STAFF.
    75 year old man — Jan 16, 2023
    About Dr. Li Voepel, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    NPI Number
    • 1144294596
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Marianjoy Rehabil Hospital
    Internship
U Ar
    • U Ar
    Medical Education
    • Shanghai Second Medical College
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Li Voepel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Voepel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Voepel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Voepel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Voepel works at Lily J. Voepel MD in Melbourne, FL. View the full address on Dr. Voepel’s profile.

    Dr. Voepel has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Voepel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Voepel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Voepel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Voepel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Voepel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

