Overview of Dr. Lia Erickson, MD

Dr. Lia Erickson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.



Dr. Erickson works at Novant Health Waughtown Pediatrics in Winston Salem, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.