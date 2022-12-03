Dr. Lia Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lia Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lia Kaufman, MD
Dr. Lia Kaufman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
SHMG Gastroenterology - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 205, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 267-7414
Hospital Affiliations
- North Ottawa Community Health System
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She was very helpful, and kind, she understood my condition as well.
About Dr. Lia Kaufman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1790915361
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.