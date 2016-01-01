Overview of Dr. Liam Fry, MD

Dr. Liam Fry, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Northwest, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Fry works at AUSTIN GERIATRIC SPECIALISTS in Austin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.