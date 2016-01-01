Overview of Dr. Liam Gross, DO

Dr. Liam Gross, DO is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from New York College of Osteopathic Medicine / New York Institute of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Brooklyn in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.