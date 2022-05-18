Dr. Liam Macleod, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macleod is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liam Macleod, MD
Overview of Dr. Liam Macleod, MD
Dr. Liam Macleod, MD is an Urology Specialist in Medford, OR.
Dr. Macleod works at
Dr. Macleod's Office Locations
-
1
Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center Inpatient Rehabilitation2825 E Barnett Rd, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-7400
-
2
Asante Phys Partners Family Medicine - Murphy691 Murphy Rd Ste 107, Medford, OR 97504 Directions (541) 789-5121
-
3
UPMC Shadyside Urology5200 Centre Ave Ste 209, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 605-3019
Hospital Affiliations
- Asante Ashland Community Hospital
- Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center
- Asante Three Rivers Medical Center
- Fairchild Medical Center
- Sky Lakes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- UPMC Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Macleod?
I had successful surgery performed by Dr. MacLeod with full satisfaction from initial meeting to surgery & follow ups. He has wonderful bedside manners to alleviate any anxieties or questions I had.
About Dr. Liam Macleod, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1306135488
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Macleod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Macleod accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Macleod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Macleod works at
Dr. Macleod has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Macleod on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Macleod. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Macleod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Macleod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Macleod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.