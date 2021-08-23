Dr. Liam Ryan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liam Ryan, MD
Dr. Liam Ryan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Ryan's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 800, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-4600
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Accepted Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Patient Review:
Dr. Ryan literally saved my father’s life. My dad at 88 was diagnosed with a type A aortic dissection. This was an unfortunate rare complication of a valve replacement surgery done at an outside hospital several days earlier. 100% mortality rate if untreated. As a physician myself (and with two physician siblings as well) we knew that chance of successful surgery was not the greatest given his age and condition. A more senior physician had declined to take the case due to the Low chance of success. Dr.Ryan agreed to take my dad to the OR. The eight hours in the OR were the longest of my life and I was certain I would never see my dad alive again. Dr. Ryan came to speak to us after the surgery as though it was no big deal and it was just another day of being a life saving hero for him. Although my dad is still in the hospital with a long road ahead if him, I will never be able to thank Dr. Ryan enough for what he has given me and our family.
Specialty: Cardiothoracic Surgery
Experience: 21 years of experience
- English
NPI: 1487845509
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ryan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ryan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ryan works at
Dr. Ryan has seen patients for Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary), Aortic Dissection and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.