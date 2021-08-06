Dr. Liam Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liam Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Liam Smith, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They graduated from Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Locations
Princeton Surgical Associates5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 400, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely! Dr. Smith saved my life 3 years ago. I was rushed to the ER with stomach pains and was diagnosed with stage 4 Colon cancer Dr Smith performed emergency surgery and removed the cancer completely with no after effects. I was then followed up with a diagnosis of “NED” which I found out meant No evidence of disease !! Thank you Dr.Smith for saving my life !!
About Dr. Liam Smith, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lehigh Valley Hosp
- Eastern Virginia Medical School
- Johns Hopkins School of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.