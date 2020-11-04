Dr. Billings has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liana Billings, MD
Overview
Dr. Liana Billings, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Skokie, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Billings works at
Locations
Northshore University Healthsystem9977 Woods Dr Ste 355, Skokie, IL 60077 Directions (847) 663-8540
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Has a calming manor dealing with a patient.
About Dr. Liana Billings, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1457528101
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
