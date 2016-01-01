Dr. Liana McCabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liana McCabe, MD
Overview of Dr. Liana McCabe, MD
Dr. Liana McCabe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.
Dr. McCabe's Office Locations
Virginia Mason University Village Medical Center2671 NE 46TH ST, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Liana McCabe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1598896599
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCabe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McCabe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McCabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. McCabe works at
Dr. McCabe speaks Spanish.
Dr. McCabe has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCabe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCabe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.