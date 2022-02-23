Dr. Liana Spano-Brennan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spano-Brennan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liana Spano-Brennan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liana Spano-Brennan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ.
Dr. Spano-Brennan works at
Locations
-
1
Summit Medical Group1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Directions (908) 277-8700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spano-Brennan?
Dr Spano is such a caring Dr who explains everything so you can understand. I would definitely recommend her to anyone who is having problems with AFib she certainly has helped me.
About Dr. Liana Spano-Brennan, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1740466861
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spano-Brennan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spano-Brennan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spano-Brennan works at
Dr. Spano-Brennan has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spano-Brennan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Spano-Brennan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spano-Brennan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spano-Brennan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spano-Brennan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.