Dr. Liana Turkot, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Liana Turkot, MD

Dr. Liana Turkot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Turkot works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Turkot's Office Locations

    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Osteopenia
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Osteopenia

    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 02, 2016
    Helpful,best doctor ever. Recommended 100%
    Galina Znakovsky in Rocklin, CA — May 02, 2016
    About Dr. Liana Turkot, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1245259241
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Dematovenencrology Lutsk Dermato Venerological Center Ukraine
    Residency
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    • TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Woodland Memorial Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liana Turkot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Turkot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Turkot has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Turkot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turkot works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Turkot’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Turkot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turkot.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turkot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turkot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

