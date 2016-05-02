Overview of Dr. Liana Turkot, MD

Dr. Liana Turkot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodland, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TERNOPOL' MEDICAL INSTITUTE and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Turkot works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.