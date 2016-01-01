See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Liane Sher, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Liane Sher, MD

Dr. Liane Sher, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from West Virginia University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Sher works at Outpatient Rehab Services in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Outpatient Rehab Services
    2301 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

    Insurance Accepted

    About Dr. Liane Sher, MD

    Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
    41 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1851379325
    Education & Certifications

    St. Francis Medical Center, Pittsburgh
    UPMC Mercy
    West Virginia University School Of Medicine
    Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

