Dr. Liang Xue, MD
Overview
Dr. Liang Xue, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Xue works at
Locations
Elmhurst Clinic100 Spalding Dr Ste 206, Naperville, IL 60540 Directions (630) 646-7250
Hospital Affiliations
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
7/31/17: How can you not like her? She's friendly and professional. Currently downstairs at the lab for my tests. Thank you Dr. Xue for the awesome welcome at Kaiser.
About Dr. Liang Xue, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1750623849
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
