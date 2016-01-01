See All Hematologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Liangping Weng, MD

Hematology
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Liangping Weng, MD

Dr. Liangping Weng, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Hematology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from WANNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Weng works at West Clinic PC in Germantown, TN with other offices in San Gabriel, CA and Pasadena, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weng's Office Locations

    West Clinic PC
    7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 683-0055
    207 S Santa Anita St Ste P05, San Gabriel, CA 91776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 652-7433
    50 Bellefontaine St Ste 401, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 486-9447

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Acute Leukemia

Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Liangping Weng, MD

    • Hematology
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1740433275
    Education & Certifications

    • WANNAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Weng accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Weng has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Weng has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Weng.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Weng, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Weng appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

