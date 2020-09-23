Dr. Lianne Cavell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cavell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lianne Cavell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lianne Cavell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL.
Dr. Cavell works at
Locations
1
Gastro Health - East Boynton2800 S Seacrest Blvd Ste 240, Boynton Beach, FL 33435 Directions (561) 740-2004
2
Gastro Health - Delray 2044675 Linton Blvd Ste 204, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 496-0808
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She a wonderful caring doctor. I had a colonoscopy and endoscopy with her due to digestive issues I was having. Her bedside manner is outstanding. She was also concerned about my weight loss, which didn’t concern my other doctors, and carried out extensive tests, which were normal, and then suggested I see an endocrinologist for more study. There should be more doctors like her.
About Dr. Lianne Cavell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1215194758
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cavell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cavell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cavell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cavell works at
Dr. Cavell has seen patients for Constipation, Intestinal Obstruction, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cavell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cavell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cavell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cavell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cavell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.