Overview of Dr. Lianne Marks, MD

Dr. Lianne Marks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.



Dr. Marks works at Lmarks LLC in Boulder, CO with other offices in Westminster, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.