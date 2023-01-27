Dr. Lianne Marks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lianne Marks, MD
Overview of Dr. Lianne Marks, MD
Dr. Lianne Marks, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock.
Dr. Marks' Office Locations
Lmarks LLC1942 Broadway Ste 314C, Boulder, CO 80302 Directions (720) 480-3532
Complete Family Medicine8758 Wolff Ct Ste 200, Westminster, CO 80031 Directions (303) 427-7767Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Scott & White Health Plan
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was a patient of Dr. Marks in Round Rock, Texas for several years, and I just loved her! I wish she was still here. She was very thorough, very nice, and I always felt like I was in good care with her.
About Dr. Lianne Marks, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114918349
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marks has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marks accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marks speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Marks. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marks.
