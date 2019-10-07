Overview of Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD

Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Allarakhia works at ICC at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Farsightedness and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.