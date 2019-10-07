See All Ophthalmologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (9)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD

Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Allarakhia works at ICC at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Farsightedness and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Allarakhia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Blake Medical Center
    2020 59th St W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 727-3937

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Farsightedness
Migraine
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Farsightedness
Migraine

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 07, 2019
    He's the best eye Dr I ever seen. He's thorough, listens to my concerns and takes the time to explain things. His receptionist, Tonya, is friendly and couteous.
    Nancy — Oct 07, 2019
    About Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063471282
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ZAMBIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Liaquat Allarakhia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allarakhia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Allarakhia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Allarakhia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Allarakhia works at ICC at Blake Medical Center in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. Allarakhia’s profile.

    Dr. Allarakhia has seen patients for Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens, Farsightedness and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allarakhia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Allarakhia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allarakhia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allarakhia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allarakhia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

