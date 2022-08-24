Dr. Liat Corcia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liat Corcia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liat Corcia, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Endocrinology. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Locations
Pediatric Kidney Center of South Florida LLC4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 115, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 667-3152
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My son has been treated with her for the last 5 years . She’s always super meticulous and detailed. She really cares
About Dr. Liat Corcia, MD
- Pediatric Endocrinology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1053549550
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
