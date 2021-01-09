Overview

Dr. Libbat-Tzion Shaham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Shaham works at Park Slope Family Health Center in Brooklyn, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.