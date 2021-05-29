Dr. Libby Rhee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rhee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Libby Rhee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Libby Rhee, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Rhee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Dermatology Specialists Greenwich Village214 Sullivan St, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
2
The Dermatology Specialists - Crown Heights614 Eastern Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (212) 385-3700Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Bobby Buka MD PC152 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11211 Directions (212) 385-3700
-
4
Liora Dermatology & Aesthetics110 E 60th St Rm 800, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 433-4569
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhee?
Grade: A++ Dr. Rhee is an excellent, professional, and pleasant DO. I would highly recommend Dr. Libby Rhee for any and all of her services. I've noticed some other poor reviews on this page, it appears they are written by the same illiterate person, so here's a true review of my experiences at Liora Dermatology: I've had several appointments with the doctor that were flawless. She is kind, patient, and impressively knowledgeable in her field. The doctor was able to answer all of my questions in detail and confidence. My skin had cleared up significantly and improved within a week of following her instruction. Her staff? E-X-C-E-L-L-E-N-T. Dr. Rhee completed my procedures with surgical precision and timely fashion that demonstrates her experience is that of a seasoned veteran. I look forward to continuing to book with Liora and highly encourage other to do the same.
About Dr. Libby Rhee, MD
- Pediatric Dermatology
- English
- 1265738884
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology - St. Barnabas Hospital in New York, NY
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
- Kalamazoo College - B.A. Health Sciences / Psychology
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rhee accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhee works at
Dr. Rhee has seen patients for Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rhee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Rhee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.