Overview of Dr. Libby Smith, DO

Dr. Libby Smith, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from FERRIS STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Upmc Mercy and UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Smith works at THE JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY DEPARTMENT OF OTOLARYNGOLOGY in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vocal Cord Nodule, Vocal Cord Paralysis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.