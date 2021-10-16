Overview

Dr. Libbyette Wright, MD is a Dermatologist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from The Texas A&M University System Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare West, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.



Dr. Wright works at Skin Surgery Center Of Houston in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.