Dr. Liberty Amador, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Centennial, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Creighton University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Amador works at Smoky Hill Family Medicine in Centennial, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.