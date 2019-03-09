Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rueda Matik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD
Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norwalk, CT.
Dr. Rueda Matik's Office Locations
East Ave. Pediatrics PC148 East Ave Ste 1L, Norwalk, CT 06851 Directions (203) 854-6993
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
shes the best my son been going to her since he was born
About Dr. Libia Rueda Matik, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1053483578
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rueda Matik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rueda Matik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rueda Matik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rueda Matik speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rueda Matik. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rueda Matik.
