Overview

Dr. Libia Wohlert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Centro-Occidental Lisandro Alvarado, Escuela De Medicina 'Dr Pablo Acosta Ortiz' and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Wohlert works at Pomona Valley Family Health Ctr in Pomona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.