Dr. Libu Varughese, MD
Dr. Libu Varughese, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.
Dr. Varughese works at
Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Dr. Varughese was prompt, polite, thorough, knowledgeable, and respectful in communicating why he was coming to his conclusions after looking at my records. I so appreciate doctors explaining in a way I can understand why they are making the recommendations which are different from what I had heard. I could not more highly recommend him. He has impressive credentials and more than lived up to my high expectations!
About Dr. Libu Varughese, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 12 years of experience
- English, Malayalam
- Baylor Coll Med & Affil Hosps
- Creighton U/St Josephs Hosp
- Mahatma Gandhi University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
