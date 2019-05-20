See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Belpre, OH
Dr. Libu Varughese, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Libu Varughese, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Belpre, OH. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Mahatma Gandhi University and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center.

Dr. Varughese works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Locations

  1. 1
    Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy
    803 Farson St Ste 100, Belpre, OH 45714 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marietta Memorial Hospital
  • Selby General Hospital
  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test

Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acquired Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Adult Type 1 Diabetes Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deficiency-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Disuse Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fine Needle Aspiration of Thyroid Nodules Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroid Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Related to Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postmenopausal Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Primary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prolactinoma Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Secondary Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Senile Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Libu Varughese, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English, Malayalam
    NPI Number
    • 1053750331
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor Coll Med &amp; Affil Hosps
    Residency
    • Creighton U/St Josephs Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Mahatma Gandhi University
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Libu Varughese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varughese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varughese has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varughese has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varughese works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Belpre, OH. View the full address on Dr. Varughese’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Varughese. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varughese.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.