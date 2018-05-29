Dr. Licette Almonte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almonte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Licette Almonte, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Licette Almonte, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Drexel University and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Bailey & Almonte Obgyn - Wynnewood100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 216, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 658-0963Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 6:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:00pm
Primary Care in Wynnewood306 E Lancaster Ave Ste 400, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 658-5266
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
She is amazing she took such good care of me with all my pregnancy issues. Her staff and the other doctor that is there are amazing as well.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Drexel University
